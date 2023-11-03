Firearms feud: Thai police nab duo for ‘shooting’ deal gone wrong

Photo via Facebook/ ToKo

Thai police arrested two men on charges of conspiring to shoot a firearms dealer. Their motive was the gun dealer’s alleged failure to deliver a firearm they had ordered for 9,000 baht.

The incident came to light when officers from Phetchakasem Police Station responded to a shooting report at approximately 10pm on October 30. After reviewing CCTV footage from the crime scene on Soi Bang Kaew 16 in Bangkok, it was evident that two suspects had arrived on a motorbike.

The passenger dismounted, opened fire on the arms dealer, identified as Charnchon “Que” Srithong, and subsequently fled on the motorcycle.

Further investigation led to the identification of the two suspects as 20 year old Patawee “Dan” Suebprasit and 20 year old Weerayut “A” Hongchumpae. Dan was apprehended at his residence in Samut Sakhon, a central province, while A was arrested outside a barber shop in Bangkok’s Tung Kru district. The police also confiscated the .38 pistol used in the shooting.

During questioning, Dan admitted to being the gunman. He revealed that they had ordered a gun from the dealer for 9,000 baht and had already made the payment, but the gun had not been delivered. In frustration, Dan sought out Que’s residence and attempted to take his life in response to the unfulfilled order.

Dan and A face three charges including:

Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: possessing a gun without permission. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: carrying a gun in a public place without permission and necessary. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

According to Section 288 of the Criminal Laws: murdering another person shall be punished with life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years. For attempted murder, the penalty will be half of the punishment of Section 288.

Que managed to survive the shooting but there is no report on his condition. Que is expected to face a charge of fraudulent sale of a weapon if he is found guilty, according to Dan’s mention.

