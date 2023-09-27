Unmasking the money: The underworld of ‘dummy accounts’ in illicit finance

Photo: by Jefferson Santos, on unsplash.

A bank account referred to as a dummy account is typically held by a person who is not the actual owner. These accounts are commonly used in illicit financial activities such as fraudulent transfers, gambling, drug trafficking, or money laundering.

Dummy accounts can be obtained in two main ways:

1. Paying someone else to open an account.

2. Deceiving or stealing someone’s personal information to open an account.

Fraudsters often use these accounts to trick victims into transferring money via their debit or credit cards, pretending to need payment for goods or services. In reality, this is a scam to illegally profit from the transferred funds.

If anyone becomes a victim of a scam involving a dummy account, they can take the following steps:

1. Report the situation to the police.

2. Contact the bank to freeze the account.

3. Check the transaction history of the account.

Operating a dummy account is a legal offence. Those who open or receive transfers from a dummy account could face penalties under the Money Laundering Prevention and Suppression Act. The penalties could include a prison sentence of one to ten years, a fine ranging from 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both. They could also face charges of fraud.

It is crucial to be cautious and avoid any involvement with dummy accounts to prevent becoming a victim of criminals and facing legal action.

