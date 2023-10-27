Thai lottery draw trends to be revealed in November

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) released the historic results of the government lottery draw for November 1, going back ten years. The statistics reveal some interesting trends, including multiple occurrences of double numbers. Lottery enthusiasts and experts are on the hunt for the lucky numbers in various places.

For the lottery draw for last year, the first prize went to ticket number 913106, with the three-digit prefix being 839 and 722, the three-digit suffix being 343 and 922, and the two-digit suffix being 70.

For 2021, the lottery draws first prize went to ticket number 045037, with the three-digit prefix being 458 and 247, the three-digit suffix being 331 and 755, and the two-digit suffix being 95.

In 2020, the lottery draw first prize went to ticket number 506404, with the three-digit prefix being 154 and 598, the three-digit suffix being 062 and 245, and the two-digit suffix being 40.

For the year 2019, the first prize went to ticket number 967375, with the three-digit prefix being 323 and 806, the three-digit suffix being 206 and 021, and the two-digit suffix being 79.

In 2018, the first prize went to ticket number 149840, with the three-digit prefix being 576 and 384, the three-digit suffix being 509 and 046, and the two-digit suffix being 58.

For the year 2017, the first prize went to ticket number 533726, with the three-digit prefix being 165 and 425, the three-digit suffix being 485 and 036, and the two-digit suffix being 85.

In 2016, the first prize went to ticket number 785438, with the three-digit prefix being 976 and 824, the three-digit suffix being 752 and 038, and the two-digit suffix being 86.

For the year 2015, the first prize went to ticket number 361211, with the three-digit prefix being 106 and 757, the three-digit suffix being 166 and 473, and the two-digit suffix being 45.

In 2014, the first prize went to ticket number 206608, with the three-digit suffix being 607, 203, 855, 979, and the two-digit suffix being 44.

For the year 2013, the first prize went to ticket number 739804, with the three-digit suffix being 502, 020, 256, 173, and the two-digit suffix being 47.

In 2012, the first prize went to ticket number 524694, with the three-digit suffix being 217, 188, 285, 338, and the two-digit suffix being 63.

The GLO will hold the lottery draw on November 1 this year at the Government Lottery Office in Nonthaburi province.

