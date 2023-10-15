Convenience store’s refusal to accept taped banknotes sparks online controversy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A recent online controversy has erupted over a convenience store’s refusal to accept old banknotes, aggravating customers and sparking heated debate among netizens who pointed out that such notes remain legally valid unless damaged. The main reason for the refusal was due to the banknotes being heavily taped.

Today, a social media post was shared by a member of the พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค Facebook group. The post contained images of used banknotes plastered with clear tape and the message.

“How old is this banknote? The convenience store staff wouldn’t accept it, saying that nobody else would take it. They said the acceptance of money is at the discretion of the employees. Thus, I had to find another banknote to pay. The banknote isn’t torn, it just has tape on it. Maybe someone taped it fearing it may tear. I got it as a change from another place”, reported KhaoSod.

As the post went viral, it garnered a significant number of shares and received a lot of criticism. Some comments argued that the banknotes, whether old or new, are usable by law as long as they are not damaged. If a shop refuses to accept these notes, customers should simply return the goods and not make the purchase.

One individual remarked that the refusal was due to the banknotes being heavily taped. Another person stated that the individual who refused to accept the note was the one breaking the law, as the banknotes can still be used to settle debts legally. However, one comment went as far as stating that even banks wouldn’t accept such banknotes.

