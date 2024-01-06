Body of two year old found in fridge in Nonthaburi province

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The body of a two year old boy was found concealed and stuffed into a refrigerator in Nonthaburi province today, January 6.

Police initially arrested a 25 year old woman who was the caretaker and friend of the child’s mother for questioning after seeing the child for the last time.

Officers from Bang Bua Thong Police Station, Ruamkatanyu Foundation officials, along with doctors from the Institute of Forensic Science inspected a two-story townhouse in Bang Rak Phatthana Subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong District, Nonthaburi Province, after being informed that a child died in the said house. When examining the inside of the refrigerator, the body of a two year old boy was found wrapped in a blanket, placed in a cloth bag, and stuffed into the refrigerator with the appliance plugged in.

Inside the house, officers found 25 year old Koi, who was the child’s caretaker, claiming that the owner of the house was her boyfriend, named Bank (nickname). The couple had taken the child into their care because the boy’s parents, who are friends of Bank, are drug addicts.

Before giving her initial statement to the police, Koi recounted that on January 2, she was sleeping with the deceased child and saw ants crawling in the child’s eyes. The two year old’s hands and mouth were filled with sticky rice. She waited for her boyfriend, Bank, to come back as he was out. After that, the couple decided to put the child in a bag first because they were afraid, reported Thai PBS.

Police Major General Apichart Wannapak, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, revealed that the homeowner’s grandmother was the one who informed the police as the child had disappeared and a stench started to fill the house.

Follow us on :













An autopsy is being conducted on the child who passed away three days ago. Initially, it is believed that a murder charge is most probable, however, the perpetrator has not yet been identified.

Follow for more updates on the investigation.