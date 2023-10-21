Thailand set to become ASEAN’s gaming hub, says Thailand Game Show organisers

Picture courtesy of Suchit Leesa-nguansuk

With its burgeoning gaming sector, Thailand is poised to become the gaming hub of the ASEAN region, according to organisers at the Thailand Game Show 2023. The nation’s gaming industry, valued at 30 billion baht (US$ 822,368,400), is leading in Southeast Asia and ranks 20th globally. In addition to boasting impressive user numbers and hosting gaming competitions, Thailand is also nurturing game developers, which aligns with the government’s National Soft Power strategy.

During her speech at the opening of the Thailand Game Show x Wonder Festival Bangkok 2023 event, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, vice-chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, stated, “This government showed its commitment to support the gaming industry as one of 11 sectors in the national soft power strategy.” The event, running for three days, is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Thailand has not only demonstrated its prowess in gaming through industry value but also through its performance in e-sports. The country bagged the highest number of e-sport medals among ASEAN nations at this year’s Asian Games in China, securing third place overall.

“Thailand can grow the gaming industry as people can earn enough money to make it a career,” proposed Paetongtarn. She cited the success of Home Sweet Home, a horror adventure game crafted by a Thai developer that went viral, amassing 800,000 global downloads. Paetongtarn also highlighted the potential for game-related careers, such as ad sales, event expertise, casting, and budget management, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand Game Show, the biggest gaming event in Southeast Asia, not only fuels the local gaming industry but also bolsters tourism, according to Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). She noted that the event encourages cultural exchange among gamers and contributes to the revenue of tourism operators.

“TAT plans to add this event to its tourism calendar and we want to have e-sport events in five Thai regions to attract domestic and foreign gamers,” Thapanee revealed.

Pongsuk Hiranprueck, CEO of Show No Limit Co Ltd, one of the event organisers, highlighted the robust ecosystem for gamers in the country, underscored by strong e-payment systems, 5G and fibre-optic infrastructure. He acknowledged that while mobile and PC games still sway in Thailand, console games are gradually gaining traction.

Despite a vast base of game users, Thailand has fewer game creators and very few local game publishers observed Pongsuk. He suggested that the government could promote local games through exhibitions to gain recognition among Thais.

The president of digital media at True Digital Group Co Ltd, Winradit Kolasastraseni, stressed the dual requirements of the gaming industry: technology and storytelling. He believes that both aspects are vital for the growth and sustainability of the sector.

