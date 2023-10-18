Real estate giant Siam Piwat secures global partnerships to boost retail reputation

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer in Thailand, secured partnerships with seven global retail giants, boosting its reputation as a popular global destination.

The group, which owns and operates several prominent shopping centres, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has also been in talks with Hyundai Department Store about bringing exclusive privileges to the ONESIAM SuperApp. The goal is to draw shoppers from international retail partners to Siam Piwat’s shopping destinations.

In addition to these collaborations, Siam Piwat is working with Alipay, Klook, and Trip.com Group to enhance the seamless customer experience, particularly for Chinese tourists and international visitors. Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President, Division Head – Shopping Center Business at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., emphasised their ‘Collaborate to Win’ strategy, ensuring they consistently deliver exceptional experiences to visitors.

The retail giants that Siam Piwat has partnered with include Parco in Japan, Taipei 101 in Taiwan, Hong Kong Times Square in Hong Kong, ION Orchard in Singapore, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Plaza Indonesia in Indonesia, and Fosun, a leading Chinese conglomerate.

These partnerships have resulted in an array of exclusive benefits for Siam Piwat’s VIZ members, such as membership upgrades, personal concierge services, and more.

Panthep Nilasinthop, the chief customer officer at Siam Piwat Co, said the ONESIAM super app is a key driver of growth and the primary gateway to all of the group’s shopping centres. It enhances customer experiences and provides robust support to the company’s diverse partners.

Representatives from the global partners also expressed their confidence and excitement about the partnership. They highlighted the potential for knowledge sharing, the addition of significant value for members, the deepening of cultural and tourism ties, and the impact on regional tourism, among other benefits, reported Bangkok Post.

This strategic move by Siam Piwat presents a positive outlook for the retail industry in Thailand, as well as a promising development for the participating global retail giants, marking a significant milestone in global retail collaborations.

