MQDC’s Well Living Expo: Building a sustainable future one home at a time with a 30-year warranty

Leading real estate developer MQDC hailed the success of its MQDC Well Living Expo at Siam Paragon, which took place from October 12 to 15. The expo stressed the importance of holistic homes and a 30-year warranty towards achieving a sustainable quality of life, in line with MQDC’s For All Well-Being mission.

Chief Operating Officer of MQDC, Assada Kaeokhiao, said the expo’s success exceeded just home sales, as it also catered to strong interest in life quality from attendees and their families, thanks to the residences on display.

“MQDC’s residential projects offer sustainable homes with a 30-year warranty and annual home inspections.”

Four key aspects encompass MQDC’s 30-year warranty: building structures such as columns, beams, floors, or significant components that support the weight of the building; roofs or the upper part of buildings above residences; doors and windows; and plumbing including fire system pipes inside walls and above ceilings.

Assada attributed the 30-year warranty to a focus on holistic homes. By taking into account the views of residents and experts, MQDC offers superior service that transcends a conventional residence.

The company also applies innovations for sustainability and well-being under the concept of sustainnovation, its enduring business philosophy.

The expo featured several residential projects, including the Whizdom Craftz Samyan, Whizdom COEX Pinklao, Whizdom The Forestias, Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums, Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas, The Forestias Signature Series, The Aspen Tree The Forestias, Six Senses Residences The Forestias, Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit, The Strand Thonglor, and Whizdom Inspire Sukhumvit.

Each of these projects offers unique features and benefits, from extensive green spaces and smart home features to multi-generation living communities and specialised elder care, reported Bangkok Post.

The success of the MQDC Well Living Expo underscores the importance of holistic, sustainable living and the great strides MQDC is making in this space.

