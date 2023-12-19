Chongqing Sokon Motor plans entry into Thailand’s EV commercial market

PHOTO: via treel

Chongqing Sokon Motor, a prominent Chinese vehicle manufacturer, has revealed its plans to enter the electric vehicle (EV) commercial market in Thailand. The company will be collaborating with a local firm on this venture. David Luo, the sales director of Chongqing Sokon Motor, expressed confidence in the potential growth of the commercial EV sector in Thailand and ASEAN, predicting an uptick in demand as the Thai economy expands.

The company has selected Thailand for its new EV production and export hub, primarily due to the country’s strong automotive supply chains in ASEAN and its reputation as a significant car production base. Collaborative discussions are underway with Planet EV Co for the manufacturing of battery-operated commercial vehicles, including vans and pickups.

Planet EV’s chief operating officer, Kittapart Wiriyachanta, stated that the company is eager to finalise the investment plan. He revealed that Planet EV plans to venture into EV manufacturing and battery charging to support the Thai EV industry. The company anticipates an investment of 30-40 million baht for the construction of EV charging facilities.

Despite the popularity of passenger EVs in Thailand, which account for 10% of the country’s total car sales, the commercial EV sector remains a niche market. Chongqing Sokon Motor believes that the commercial EV segment in Thailand is only just beginning to grow and sees potential for future sales increase.

Planet EV is set to distribute commercial EVs under the Sokon brand, with the initial models, including pickups, being imported from China. The company aims to sell 1,000 commercial EVs and install 1,000 chargers by 2024. Currently, a showroom is being constructed on Ram Intra Road in Bangkok. Planet EV intends to focus on selling commercial EVs to corporations, having already sold 30 cars to TPI Polene Power Plc, reported Bangkok Post.

