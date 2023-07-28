Centara Udon officially reopens after upscale refurbishment and dining expansion

Centara Udon, centarahotelsresorts.com

Centara Hotels & Resorts in association with Central Pattana Plc heralded the official reopening of Centara Udon, post a comprehensive round of refurbishing endeavours aimed at upscaling an array of facilities and introducing novel dining opportunities.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, who is at the helm of Centara Hotels & Resorts, reported the successful conclusion of the renovation phase, subsequently marking the formal reopening of the property. He said…

“With its convenient city-centre location, world-class MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) facilities, premium dining outlets and award-winning bar, this hotel plays an important role in the region and we look forward to continuing to share our Thai family values with visitors from near and far at ‘The Place to Be’ in Udon Thani.”

In expressing his eagerness to welcome guests to the property, Phoom Chirathivat, the leader of hotels and alternate investment at Central Pattana, said…

“Centara Udon is an integral part of the Central Udon mixed-use development, bringing together the vibrant synergy of Central Pattana’s businesses. With locally-inspired hospitality and world-class service, we are eager to welcome guests to this stunning property, promising an unforgettable experience for all.”

Centara Udon, nestled in the energetic hub of the city, neighbours the Central Plaza Udon Thani, acknowledged as the largest shopping and lifestyle spot within the province.

Following the recent refurbishment, the hotel presents an inviting prospect to guests, being situated a mere 15 minute drive from Udon Thani International Airport and approximately 67 kilometres from the Laos border, which provides the travellers with an avenue to delight in the new high-speed railway service between China’s Kunming and Vientiane in Laos.

The establishment aims to cater to a wide variety of guests, ranging from families to solo patrons and MICE business travellers, boasting 259 elegant rooms and suites varying in area from 32 to 128 square metres, reported Bangkok Post.

Its all-day dining facility, named Publico, stands out by offering a varied range of Thai, European and Chinese fusion dishes to appeal to diverse tastes and age groups.

To add more appeal, the Lobby Bar creates an ideal setting for a leisurely evening social drink.

Guests at the hotel are also provided with numerous amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness amenity referred to as Cenfit, separate warm/cold onsen facilities, and an opportunity to unwind at the award-winning Spa Cenvaree.

On the occasion of its splendid reopening, Centara Udon is presenting a special offering of a 15% markdown on food and drink expenses at Publico and Lobby Bar, valid from the present date till the end of September this year.