AI adoption sweeps businesses, productivity doubles

Photo: community.nasscom.in

The revolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in businesses is underway, igniting innovation, boosting productivity by twofold, and fostering cross-generational cooperation. Currently, the United States alone hosts over 14,700 AI startups, with more sprouting daily, according to McKinsey. Forecasts suggest that AI adoption and digitisation will automate between 30% and 40% of existing jobs, augment 50 to 60% of job tasks, and transform 300 million full-time jobs. By 2030, it is anticipated that 14% of workers will switch careers due to the impact of AI and digitalisation.

Companies’ reactions to this trend vary significantly. Some have prohibited its use due to concerns over potential confidentiality breaches, while others have established detailed guidelines for its application. Some are even developing their own AI systems. Regardless, early AI adopters can be found in every organisation. The future of an organisation seems to hinge on how efficiently its staff can utilise this novel tool. Therefore, it is crucial to begin the AI journey now to avoid being left behind.

A case in point is a product team that needed to generate proposals for unfamiliar topics and design persuasive brochures for a new product within a limited timeframe and resources. To accomplish more with the same availability of time, they turned to AI adoption.

The team’s journey began with Google, where they explored available AI tools, both free and paid, that could meet their needs. They signed up for trials to test the functionality of these tools. They also utilised TikTok to seek reviews and recommendations, filtering out subpar AI products. These products were then distributed among team members for individual application.

Enhancing AI Skills

The team fostered a community of practice to enhance their AI skills collectively and at a faster pace. They experimented with different tools and shared their experiences. They selected tools like ChatGPT, Gamma, APP, Canva AI, and Beautiful.AI. As a result, they developed innovative proposal styles that sold for over one million baht and swiftly adapted existing proposals. The team managed to complete more tasks weekly, increasing their productivity from two or three tasks to 5 to 7 tasks of the same quality. The team leader reported a significant reduction in the time taken to complete certain tasks, from one day to just one hour.

Despite producing a similar number of proposals year on year, the team felt more satisfied and less stressed. They continually explore, learn, and search for AI tools to aid in proposal and presentation creation.

As for implementing AI across an entire organisation, it may seem daunting but can be surprisingly manageable with proper planning and creativity. The secret is to create a continuous learning experience rather than a one-off event. For instance, in a monthly all-hands meeting, all staff members were transformed into journalists for one hour, tasked with writing a newspaper article, creating a video clip, and designing imagery for an article. This task could only be completed with the use of AI. The experience was designed to provide every staff member with an opportunity to contribute something unique and discover new possibilities and collaborators.

Increase in AI usage

Although it’s still early days, a noticeable uptake in AI usage has been observed, and the process has been enjoyable for everyone. There is hope for positive transformations in the ways of working.

Every leader should start considering new ways to incorporate AI into their work. As the old saying goes, “old ways won’t open new doors.” Survival in the modern world may necessitate the immediate adoption of AI in all aspects of work.

Follow us on :













Arinya Talerngsri, the Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC, is passionate about transforming education to improve prospects for Thais and people worldwide reported Bangkok Post.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.