Former diplomat found dead in Bangkok luxury home under mysterious circumstances

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The body of a former diplomat was discovered in the bathroom of a luxurious house, locked from the outside and covered with cardboard boxes today. The house, located in the affluent neighbourhood of Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20, Jom Phon, Chatuchak, Bangkok, was inspected by Deputy Superintendent Puthipong Hongthong and his team following the report of a death.

The three-storey luxury house was found locked from the outside, with lights on in a bedroom. Neighbours had reported a foul smell emanating from the house for the previous two to three days.

The dead man, named as 63 year old Wichit, was found on the second floor, in a bathroom covered with three to four brown cardboard boxes. The individual had been deceased for several days. The deceased was identified as a former diplomat, reported Sanook.

Neighbours relayed that the house had been recently renovated and completed about a month ago. The deceased lived alone in the house. Earlier in the morning, a contractor had been scheduled to carry out some additional work on the house. However, despite repeated attempts to ring the doorbell for access, there was no response. The contractor also noticed an unpleasant odour coming from the house, which led to the notification of the police.

Sutthisan Station officers, along with the evidence inspection officers, are currently investigating the case. No one has yet given any details to the media, and the media have been unable to access the house for pictures as it is a private estate.

A preliminary investigation by the police is underway. Detailed examination of the scene, CCTV footage, and witness testimonies are being conducted to determine the cause of death.

