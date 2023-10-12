Thailand boosts tourism with free SIM cards and digital privileges for visitors

Photo courtesy of Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom.

The Welcome Back to Thailand campaign, a collaborative endeavour by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Advanced Info Service (AIS), is ready to roll out. The initiative is designed to attract international tourists by offering them Amazing Thailand SIM cards, bundled with an array of digital privileges and services.

As part of the campaign strategy, TAT plans to distribute one million mobile phone SIM cards and exclusive e-voucher privileges from partner organisations. The distribution is set to start on Tuesday, October 17 this year and will go on until March 31, 2027, to all foreign visitors landing in Thailand.

The campaign is a strategic move by TAT to stimulate Thai tourism towards the year-end, as stated by Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing in Asia and South Pacific.

The distribution of SIM cards will be managed by TAT’s Asia and South Pacific regional offices, working in collaboration with various international travel agencies, airlines and associations.

The campaign invites international travellers with plans to visit Thailand to participate. They can get involved in the campaign through leading online travel agents (OTAs) operating in their respective countries.

By purchasing goods or services on these OTA platforms, travellers can avail themselves of a free Amazing Thailand SIM card. This SIM card offers high-speed internet access with a complimentary trial period offering up to eight gigabytes (GB) of data.

beIN Sports Connect

Moreover, the SIM card gives users access to BBC News and sports content through beIN Sports Connect via the AIS Play application. The cardholders also have the option to redeem one AIS Point for free or at discounted rates for street food and shopping experiences at popular tourist destinations like Chinatown on Yaowarat Road, along with numerous other exclusive privileges.

These privileges extend to travel insurance coverage worth up to 50,000 baht (US$1,384), shopping discounts, accommodation at renowned hotels, and dining at famous restaurants, all offered by leading partners covering every aspect of the travel experience, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand has already seen an influx of over 20.3 million foreign tourists this year, with a significant surge from Asia and Pacific markets, contributing approximately 14.7 million visitors, including those from China, Malaysia and India, according to Chattan.

Pratthana Leelapanang, AIS’s Chief Consumer Business Officer, highlighted the preference of tourists to utilise digital channels for various aspects of their travel experience, such as financial transactions, hotel reservations, shopping, and even government services. He added that a steady, smooth online connection is crucial for the growing community of digital nomads who prefer to work while travelling.

AIS data indicates that regular subscribers use an average of 12GB of mobile bandwidth per month. The 8GB data offer with the Amazing Thailand SIM is available for use during a holiday in Thailand. Travellers can also top-up the SIM when the initial value expires.

The partnership includes various lifestyle brands like Bangkok Insurance, Central Group, Central Retail, Central Pattana, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Grab Thailand, King Power, Siam Piwat, Singha Park Chiang Rai, Sixt and TAGTHAir.

Follow us on :













Pratthana also confirmed that AIS is dedicated to ensuring a secure network for tourists during their stay in Thailand by working with the government to provide emergency warnings via mobile networks, thus guaranteeing a safe and secure travel experience in Thailand.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.