Entry fees to Thailand’s Phi Phi islands reeling in 1 million baht a day

Entry fees to Thailand’s Phi-Phi islands have been reeling in about 1 million baht a day for the country’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, since the introduction of the e-ticketing system last July.
Revenue from entry fees has increased by 20 to 30% to an average of 1 million baht per day, amounting to a total of 137 million baht since the implementation of the system, according to the chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi-Phi National Park, Rakchanok Paenoi.
The islands receive around 4,000 visitors daily, with April seeing two to three times the number of visitors compared to the same month last year. Most tourists are Russian and European, Thai PBS reported.
However, Chief Rakchanok Paenoi admitted that there have been issues with checking the e-tickets of some visitors due to poor telephone signal, which needs to be addressed quickly. Additionally, the e-ticketing system cannot be used for tourists travelling to other islands such as Ko Phai and Phi Phi Don due to the weak signal.
Department head Atthaphon Charoenchansa said that they aim to promote the use of e-tickets for entry fees to all national parks within two years. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of the Hat Noppharat Thara Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park for two years, which has led to an improvement in the environment and ecological system of several islands. Maya Bay has seen the return of several black-tipped coral sharks, as an example.
In September last year, Thailand’s five national parks announced new entry fees to their attractions, stinging foreigners in the pocket by increasing entrance costs by 100%. The entry fees are as follows:
- Khao Yai National Park in the central province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Saraburi, and Nakhon Nayok
Adult: 400 baht
Children: 200 baht
- Khao Laem Ya – Mu Koh Samet National Park in the eastern province of Rayong
(including Koh Talu, Koh Kudee, Koh Kham – Koh Kruai)
Adult: 300 baht
Children: 150 baht
- Mu Koh Ang Thong National Marine Park in the southern province of Surat Thani
(including Koh Wua Ta Lab and Koh Mae Koh)
Adult: 300 baht
Children: 150 baht
- Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in the southern province of Krabi
(including Koh Phi Phi Don, Koh Phi Phi Lay, and Koh Mai Phai)
Adult: 400 baht
Children: 200 baht
- Mu Koh Lanta National Park in the southern province of Krabi
(including Koh Rok, Koh Ngai, Koh Ha, and Koh Hin Daeng – Kong Hin Muang)
Adult: 400 baht
Children: 200 baht
