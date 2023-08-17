Family of six survives crash in brand new pickup on first day of ownership in northern Thailand

Picture courtesy of @nayrescue TikTok.

In a surprising twist of events, a newly acquired pickup truck with a red license plate, indicating its fresh out-of-showroom status, was involved in a significant collision on the same day in northern Thailand. Miraculously, all six occupants of the vehicle, heading from Udon Thani province to Nakhon Nayok province, walked away from the accident unharmed. The accident is suspected to have resulted from potential fatigue and misjudged manoeuvres.

The incident was shared by a rescue worker affiliated with a Nakhon Ratchasima organisation under the TikTok handle @nayrescue. The brand new vehicle was reportedly retrieved yesterday morning and met with the accident later that same evening. The severe mishap resulted in extensive damage to the vehicle, rendering it inoperable.

The rescuer captioned in the video clip…

“Just one day after it got out, the red license plate vehicle met with an accident, losing control and crashing into a guard rail.”

The video showed the red-stickered pickup truck stationery in the middle of the road, having bumped into the guard rail. Both the vehicle’s front and its wheels were damaged.

Upon investigation, the rescuer discovered that the driver was travelling with a family of six members. The group was believed to have lost direction and experienced fatigue without being under the influence of alcohol. Thankfully, all six members were safe, with minor injuries and fright.

The vehicle was then moved back to the showroom it initially came from. The hair-raising incident serves as a stark reminder for drivers to be assured of their condition and directions before embarking on a journey.

