Protesters intensify demonstrations over Thaksin Shinawatra’s preferential treatment

Photo courtesy of The Irrawaddy

The Students and People’s Network for Thailand Reform (STR) are intensifying their demonstrations over the alleged preferential treatment of Thaksin Shinawatra, the convicted former prime minister. The protesters are set to stage a sit-in outside the Government House starting February 2.

According to Pichit Chaimongkol, the STR leader, there are plans to protest indefinitely alongside other groups that are targeting agencies where the STR had previously submitted petitions concerning the issue. Earlier, between January 12 and 14, the STR had organised demonstrations at the Government House. They demanded the government uphold judicial standards about Thaksin, who has overstayed his 120-day limit for inpatient treatment at the Police General Hospital without being imprisoned. His inpatient care was scheduled to end on December 22.

Pichit disclosed that the demonstrators will send a petition to the president of the Supreme Court. The petition requests the court to establish a panel to scrutinize the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s handling of the case. The petition, which requires 20,000 signatures, reportedly enjoys widespread support across the country. Pichit is confident they will gather the necessary signatures before Thaksin qualifies for parole on February 22.

Pichit also raised doubts about Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s assertion that Thaksin’s treatment outside of prison is lawful. He noted that no other prisoner had been given the same treatment as Thaksin. 74 year old Thaksin was admitted to the Police General Hospital soon after his return to Thailand on August 22.

A recent survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) regarding the Thaksin situation revealed that 39.62% of 1,310 respondents did not believe the issue would pose a threat to the government. Furthermore, 41.6% of those surveyed thought it would not likely instigate mass protests similar to the previous ones involving red and yellow shirt protesters.

Follow us on :













However, Pichit opined that while the case might not directly affect the government, it could serve as a catalyst for the public to scrutinize government actions. Meanwhile, Thepthai Senphong, a former Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, warned that the ongoing protest could trigger a new political crisis if a significant number of people who disagree with the Department of Correction’s handling of the case join the protest, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thai citizens sought justice, curious about the whereabouts of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. However, the House Committee’s effort to verify Thaksin’s hospitalization at Police General Hospital was rebuffed. Thaksin, under a prison sentence, encountered public scrutiny, prompting protests that emphasised the need for transparency. Read more about House Committee denied access to hospitalised ex-PM Thaksin.