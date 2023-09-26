Thailand’s DoPA cracks down on ‘influential figures’ in nationwide crime hunt

Image credit Chada Thaised (ชาดา ไทยเศรษฐ์) Facebook page.

The Department of Provincial Administration (DoPA) in Thailand is vigorously working to identify individuals linked to criminal activities across the nation, revealed Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset. These individuals, referred to as “influential figures,” are purportedly involved in 16 distinct criminal offences.

These include predatory lending, bid collusion, bribery from public transport vehicles, smuggling of untaxed goods, both online and physical gambling, and human trafficking.

Other offences encompass illegal entry, illegal job placement overseas, tourist scams, hiring of gunmen, illegal debt collection, illicit arms trade, public land encroachment, extortion, and possession and smuggling of drugs.

This action by DoPA comes in the wake of the widely reported shooting incident involving Police Major Sivakorn Saibua.

The unfortunate event took place during a dinner party hosted at the residence of Praween Chanklai, popularly known as Nok, a local leader and construction business operator, on September 6 in Nakhon Pathom.

Chada, appointed by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to oversee the operation, disclosed on Monday that DoPA director-general, Manrat Rattanasukhon, had directed deputy governors in each province last week to compile a list of such influential figures in their respective provinces.

Furthermore, the DoPA is actively collaborating with concerned agencies to construct a comprehensive database of what he termed mafia-like politicians.

Upon completion of this list, the department plans to devise a map indicating the areas these figures are based in and the specific offences they are associated with.

Chada also stated that officials would conduct thorough investigations into the businesses run by these figures.

The ministry’s objective is to disassemble businesses that contribute to the accumulation of wealth and power for these influential figures. He noted that many of such businesses continue to operate even after their masterminds have died or been imprisoned.

