12-year-old girl duped into sending explicit photos by school fraudster

A 12 year old girl was tricked into sending explicit photos to an alleged teacher as a health check. (via FBI)

Soliciting explicit images under the guise of a teacher, a person online commanded a 12-year-old girl to capture and send revealing photos of herself. After these images were posted on social media, they were discovered by the girl’s mother who was shocked to stumble upon her daughter undressing.

Yesterday, a plea for help was submitted to the Nakhon Nayok Reality page by the distressed parents. The victim was their 12-year-old daughter, a sixth grader, harassed by a person claiming to be a teacher at her school.

The fraudster operated through the LINE app, a popular messenger app, ordering the girl to strip naked for alleged health checks. Fooled by the claim, the girl complied, sending photos that were subsequently dispersed throughout social networks.

On August 4, one of the girl’s friends contacted her, mentioning female ‘Teacher Matum’ from a school in Khaeng Khoi, Saraburi, who wanted to converse. The teacher’s profile featured an image identical to Matum’s, encouraging trust and obedience from the naive 12-year-old girl, who was coerced into sharing intimate details about her life, followed by a demand to send bare-chested photos, citing it as a physical examination.

The mystery impersonator continued to pressure the victim, demanding more explicit images of her. Only when her mother walked in during the act was the ruse exposed. Her mother immediately doubted the teacher’s irrational requests.

The mother confiscated her daughter’s phone, discovering threatening and vulgar messages. Upon close scrutiny, she found her daughter’s explicit pictures shared on a Line group by the perpetrator.

Owing to the rising humiliation by peers who taunted her as a sex worker, the mother reported the incident to the school principal enquiring about female ‘Teacher Matum’. It was confirmed Matum was indeed a teacher, but she denied having any interaction with the victim.

Following this accusation, Matum accompanied the family to Saraburi’s Khaeng Khoi police station to file a child exploitation complaint about the fraudster soliciting graphic photos of the girl. However, until now, no significant progress has been made.

The stigma around the incident has made school unbearable for the victim. Even her sister, who bears a striking resemblance to her, has not been spared from derogatory comments.

Follow us on :













The mother reached out to the Nakhon Nayok Reality page for support, leading to involvement from Dr Bhum Panadda Wongphudee, chairman of the Doing Good Foundation. Bhum promised to ensure a thorough investigation, directing the matter to police colonel Damrongsak Kittipraphat.

Preliminary investigation suggests seven potential identities behind the photo scam – a group of older students at the girl’s school. All seven deny involvement. The victim and her mother also suspect a group of tenth-graders who have an existing feud with the young victim, believing she was interfering with their relationships. Police are continuing investigations based on the existing evidence to ensure justice.