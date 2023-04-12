RTP warns public to be vigilant ahead of Songkran after 312 million baht stolen in online scams

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) cautioned the public to be extra vigilant ahead of the Songkran Festival after scammers last week fraudulently stole over 310 million baht in online extortion. The RTP reported over 5,300 fraud cases were reported by victims last week, with most complaints related to online shopping and bank transfer scams.

Yesterday, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sompong Chingduang, who serves as a special advisor to the RTP, stated that the reported losses incurred by the victims before Songkran totalled 312.5 million baht, reported Bangkok Post. Of the 5,269 crimes reported, 2,600 were online shopping scams that resulted in losses of 34 million baht. Meanwhile, 719 cases pertained to job posting scams that led to 61.1 million baht in losses.

Furthermore, 539 cases were loan scams, which caused 22.7 million baht in losses, while 286 were online investment scams that resulted in 72.7 million baht in losses. In addition, 276 cases were call centre scams that resulted in 47.9 million baht in losses.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sompong noted that there has been a rising number of online shopping scams in which products related to the Songkran Festival, such as flower-patterned shirts and water guns, are offered for sale, but the buyers do not receive the products after payment.

Ponzi schemes are another common crime. Scammers usually create phoney social media accounts using profile pictures of famous people to increase credibility and attract victims to invest their money by promising high returns. Pol. Lt. Gen. Sompong said…

“The Royal Thai Police would like to warn against investing with unverified parties and purchasing products from unverified sellers.”

Aside from online scams, the RTP is urging revellers to be aware of common pickpocket thieves during the Thai New Year.

Pickpocketing is also a common scam during Songkran Festival, so be sure to keep your valuables close to you when in a crowded area.

Graphic courtesy of Royal Thai Police.