Pak Chong tragedy: Nephew murders uncle over insult feud

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A horrific family dispute in the Pak Chong district of the northeast Nakhon Ratchasima province ended in tragedy as a 31 year old man fatally shot his 57 year old uncle. Police took several hours to interrogate the suspect under arrest. They managed to get a confession out of him, eventually revealing a grudge sparked by the victim’s insulting words.

In the fatal incident, Samorn, a general labourer, was found dead on his bed with a gunshot wound through his left ear. A bullet casing of an unknown size was found nearby. The incident happened yesterday.

Following the fatal shooting, Pak Chong Police Station ordered the detective team to arrest and prosecute the suspect. Updated progress was announced at 8am today. The station’s Assistant Superintendent Chat Narong stated that the investigation team, led by an experienced officer, had arrested Duangsit, a nephew by marriage of the deceased, whom they had been interrogating intensively for several hours, reported KhaoSod.

Duangsit finally confessed to using a .38-calibre handgun to kill Samorn at the victim’s residence. He cited regular noisy arguments and the deceased’s insulting words when drunk as the trigger for the lethal event, Chat explained.

The police apprehended Duangsit and recovered the weapon used in the crime along with six rounds of ammunition. Duangsit was handed over to the deputy inquiry officer to proceed with the case under the Penal Code Article 288 and the Firearms Act B.E. 2490, Section 8.

Duangsit now faces four serious charges: Premeditated murder; firing a gun unlawfully; carrying a gun in public without a permit; and possession of a gun and ammunition without a permit.

