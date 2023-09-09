Colombian trio arrested in Thailand for multi-province burglary spree

Picture courtesy of Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Three Colombians were arrested in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region province of Pathum Thani province on charges of burglary in Samut Prakan and surrounding regions. While taking them into custody, police seized a Toyota Vios car, a couple of Prachuap Khiri Khan licence plates, burglary tools, beanie hats, and a diverse range of banknotes, including 32,700 baht.

The individuals were issued arrest warrants by the Samut Prakan Provincial Court on Wednesday according to Wallop Araemlar, the chief of Samut Prakan police. Along with the arrests of the three Colombians, police also confiscated over 100 other items, all believed to be connected to their burglaries.

The arrests were a result of a reported break-in at a luxury housing estate in the Bang Mueang area of Mueang district, Samut Prakan. The burglary, which took place around 10.45pm on August 29, was reported by Chottiwat Luangwilai, deputy Samut Prakan police chief.

During the inspection, police discovered a forced-open safe on the second floor of the house. Items stolen included around 200,000 baht in cash, US$500, and 50,000 rupees (about 21,000 baht), and various gold and diamond-studded jewellery worth approximately 500,000 baht, reported Bangkok Post.

CCTV footage from the estate revealed that the same Colombian gang had targeted another house earlier that night before their arrest. The same gang was also linked to two more burglaries on September 2, in areas under the jurisdiction of Bang Kaew police station in Samut Prakan.

According to the investigation, Colombian nationals Alexandro Giovan Cuellar Pulido, Henrry Yeferson Delgado Bogota and Maricela Cifuentes Hernandez were residing in a rented house in Chon Buri province. They travelled from this eastern province to Samut Prakan and neighbouring provinces to commit burglaries before returning to Chon Buri.

The police managed to arrest the Colombians on Wednesday when they were planning another burglary in Pathum Thani province. The suspects, along with the confiscated items, were handed over to investigators at the Mueang police station in Samut Prakan.

