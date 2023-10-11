Chon Buri man arrested after threatening and sexually assaulting minor leading to pregnancy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 49 year old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 12 year old girl, resulting in her pregnancy. The suspect was apprehended at a friend’s house in the Phanat Nikhom District of Chon Buri Province after he had been in hiding since the incident occurred.

Boonlue is believed to have committed the assault twice at the girl’s home and threatened her life if she told anyone about it. The girl, who is now seven months pregnant, kept the secret until her grandmother discovered the pregnancy and reported it to the police.

The girl’s uncle, 56 years old La (surname withheld), recounted the horrifying incident. He said Boonlue took advantage of the fact that the girl was alone at home while he was selling goods at the market. La expressed relief at the capture of the perpetrator, as he and the victim no longer live in fear, reported KhaoSod.

The victim, who has been living in fear since the first assault in February and the subsequent one in August, is now feeling relieved after the arrest of Boonlue. She had been afraid to share her ordeal due to the threats made against her life.

Deputy Superintendent of Phanat Nikhom Police Station, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thaworn Najaiyen said that they had coordinated with professionals and relevant officers to investigate the case as soon as it was reported.

They were able to identify the perpetrator and ordered the investigation and inspection team in the area to expedite the tracking of the suspect. The officer assured the family members that they didn’t need to worry about their safety, as police would provide close protection for the victim.

