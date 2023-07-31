Chon Buri contractor’s pickup stolen by new hire, 10,000 baht reward for info

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A construction contractor experienced an unexpected blow when a recently hired worker stole the company’s pickup truck after just five days on the job. News broke on Facebook that the thief drove off in the stolen bronze-coloured Isuzu D-Max. The owner of the construction company has offered a reward for anyone connecting him to the lost vehicle.

Caught on surveillance footage, Veerasak Pengprasit, also known as Ball, was seen casually walking to the pickup truck and using a remote to unlock it. As soon as the lights flashed, he quickly jumped in and sped off. At the scene of the crime, the 35 year old contractor Jirayuth Kempanya was tracked down and found in his home on Huay Kapi 18 Road, Chon Buri province, reported KhaoSod. Jirayuth said…

“I hired Ball because he said he had lost his job. I gave him work so he could earn a living. However, only five days into the job, he stole the pickup truck that I used for transporting materials for work. This has put me in a tight spot as I don’t have a vehicle to purchase and transport material for work.”

To whoever finds the bronze-coloured Isuzu D-Max, registered under บจ 5936 Nakhon Phanom, or the perpetrator Jirayuth offered a cash reward of 10,000 baht. He urged Ball that if he could return the vehicle or park it somewhere and inform him, he would drop the case.

He remains open to giving him another chance but if the police apprehend Ball themselves, Jirayuth expressed his intent to proceed legally, as he already informed the Samet Police and Sub-Inspector Kornawan Janruecha about the incident.

