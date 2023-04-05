Hop into the most delicious Easter brunch spots in Bangkok this Sunday

PHOTO: Easter Brunch, VIU, The St. Regis Bangkok

As Easter Sunday approaches, Bangkok’s renowned chefs and restaurateurs are pulling out all the stops to create a gastronomic paradise for those seeking to indulge in a truly unique and unforgettable Easter brunch experience. And who’s not excited? Let’s be real, Easter brunch is more than just a meal – it’s a chance to indulge in the city’s tastiest treats while catching up with friends and family. This year, why not take things up a notch and opt for a slightly more upscale experience than your regular bottomless brunch?

So, if you’re looking for some delicious Easter brunch options this Sunday, 9 April 2023, be sure to book your tables at the following spots.

VIU, The St. Regis Bangkok

When: Sunday, 9 April 2023 from 12:30 – 15:30

Address: 159 Rajadamri Road, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

The “Egg-quisite Sunday Brunch” at VIU is simply bursting with fun and flavour. Nestled within The St. Regis Bangkok, VIU restaurant is setting the stage for an unforgettable time. Families with children can delight in a captivating lineup of delicacies and activities. While the little ones are kept entertained with egg hunting, balloon twisting, and face painting, the grown-ups can indulge in a culinary feast featuring Australian Prime Rib, Leg of Lamb, Whole French Baked Chicken, and an array of egg-inspired dishes.

Sweet temptations abound with a dessert selection that’s sure to please every palate. Treat yourself to the velvety Belgian Chocolate Mousse, the comforting Chocolate Hot Cross Bun, and the whimsical Carrot Patch Cheesecake. This Easter Sunday Brunch at VIU is the perfect opportunity to gather with loved ones and create lasting memories while savouring delicious cuisine and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Sofitel Sukhumvit

When: Sunday, 9 April 2023 from noon – 15:00

Address: 189 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Take your Easter celebration sky-high at the Sofitel Sukhumvit’s dazzling 32nd-floor venue with your nearest and dearest. Revel in a sumptuous feast featuring classic dishes, masterfully prepared to impress your taste buds, while keeping the little ones entertained with fun activities curated just for them. Their mouth-watering menu offers an array of delectable options, including a succulent Roasted Lamb Leg, scrumptious Honey Glazed Ham, tender Black Angus Cote de Boeuf, and ocean-fresh Shucked Oysters, to name just a few.

But hold on, the sweet surprises don’t end there! Satisfy your dessert cravings with heavenly Blueberry Waffles, whimsical Easter Eggs, traditional Hot Cross Buns, and a medley of other irresistible treats that’ll leave you longing for more.

And because Sofitel Sukhumvit knows that the perfect brunch needs the perfect beverage, choose from three fabulous packages to quench your thirst: the Soft Drink Package for those seeking a refreshing sip, the Wine, Beer, and Cocktail Package for the spirited sippers, or the exquisite Champagne Package for those looking to add a touch of sparkle to their Easter celebration.

The Peninsula

When: Sunday, 9 April 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Address: 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Want to celebrate Easter in Style? Then The Peninsula is the place to go. Here, you and your family are in for a treat with a diverse selection of delectable dishes, including succulent roasted lamb, seafood on ice, blue crab legs, tiger prawns, and oysters. The feast doesn’t stop there – Peninsula Bangkok’s unique and delightful culinary creations are bound to delight your taste buds.

In addition to the fabulous food, there’s a host of interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy. Let your inner chef shine at the DIY pizza station, be mesmerized by a magic show, transform with face painting, and join the Easter egg hunt at The Lawn. Who knows – you might even spot the elusive Easter Bunny!

The Peninsula Bangkok ensures that your brunch experience is as splendid as it is satisfying. For those looking to elevate their Easter celebration, a free-flow package is available at an additional price, including local beers and house wines.

Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

When: Sunday, 9 April 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Address: Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

For an Easter brunch that’s perfect for the whole family, Stock.Room at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is where you should go. With an extensive range of mouth-watering dishes such as seared foie gras, Waldorf salad, Horseradish Deviled Egg, Scotch Quail Egg, and Root Beer-Glazed Ham, this brunch is sure to delight even the most discerning taste buds.

The best part? They offer multiple packages to suit everyone’s preferences! You can savour the delicious dishes alongside soft drinks. Alternatively, if you’d like to add a little extra cheer to your meal, you can enjoy the alcoholic beverage package.

And for the kids, a thrilling Easter egg hunt awaits at their lush Urban Oasis at 2:00 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your baskets and gear up for an egg-citing escapade!

The Dining Room, Grand Hyatt Erawan

When: Sunday, 23 April 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Address: 494 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Hop on over to The Dining Room at Grand Hyatt Erawan for their egg-travagant Easter brunch. Feast on a mouth-watering selection of premium meats, seafood, and dishes from both the Western and Asian culinary traditions. And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, don’t miss the chance to indulge in the YAYAZ Chocolate-based desserts at Erawan Bakery, where you’ll find an array of chocolate eggs, bunnies, cakes, and more. Even those with dietary restrictions can join in on the chocolatey fun, as there are vegan and dairy-free chocolate options available.

Moreover, The Dining Room has got plenty of fun activities planned for the young ones, including a special Easter-themed egg hunt and other fun-tastic surprises. It’s sure to be an afternoon full of laughter, good food, and unforgettable memories.

Conrad Bangkok

When: 9 April 2023, 12:00 – 15:00

Address: 87/3 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

The Easter brunch at Conrad Bangkok promises to be a delightful time with your loved ones, filled with fun activities for the kids and scrumptious food for everyone. The event will take place on Level 7 of the Farmville-themed hotel. For those who want to indulge in some mouth-watering food, the brunch surely won’t disappoint. The Easter brunch will be held at Café@2 and the Brunch Buffet on Level 7 of the hotel.

Besides the brunch buffet, the kids’ section will be an egg-citing place to be, with an egg decorating ceremony at the DiploMat Bar and crafty activities galore. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

When: Sunday, 9 April 2023 from 11:30 – 15:00

Address: 151 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Easter is all about indulgence at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. So be sure to join their leisurely three-hour Easter Sunday lunch at The Brasserie to revel in classic favourites and Easter-inspired desserts!

The Brasserie’s Easter Sunday celebration showcases a magnificent semi-buffet lunch, complete with a delectable array of seafood-on-ice and exquisite Japanese specialities. Among the sumptuous main courses, allow your taste buds to be delighted by the likes of grilled Maine Lobster, tender Wagyu Beef Cheek Bourguignon, and succulent Peking Duck. To round off your gastronomic journey, delight in Easter-inspired confections such as the festive Easter Carrot Cake, zesty Passion Fruit Eggs, and an irresistible assortment of chocolate creations.

With their enticing menu, sophisticated atmosphere, and exceptional hospitality, you and your loved ones will be left with amazing memories.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

When: Sunday, 9 April 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Address: 250 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

This Easter, gather your loved ones and embark on a festive egg-stravaganza as you celebrate in style at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch. Delight in an incredible array of delicacies from around the world, fun-filled kids’ activities, and of course, the soulful melodies of live jazz music!

Renowned for its sophisticated jazz venue, the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is embracing the spirit of Easter with a jazz-infused celebration. Under the expert guidance of Executive Chef Gaetano Palumbo, the brunch showcases a delectable selection of culinary delights, including fresh oysters, rock lobster, Asian skewers, Australian lamb rack, and an assortment of Chinese mains. The lively tunes from the live jazz band will uplift your Easter Sunday, creating a memorable experience for all.

Now you know where to go for Easter brunch this Sunday. From scrumptious food to fun-filled activities for the kids, you’re sure to have an egg-straordinary time with your loved ones. Happy Easter!