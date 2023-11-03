Ten year old girl confesses to stealing in heartwarming lesson on honesty

A ten year old girl in China voluntarily surrendered herself to the police after confessing to stealing money from her home to buy snacks. The incident, which has sparked widespread admiration on social media, saw the child’s father courageously using the experience to teach his daughter a valuable lesson about honesty and accountability.

On August 22, the girl, named Zhang, accompanied by her father, presented herself at a police station in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, southeastern China. Tearfully, she confessed to officers.

“My father asked me to turn myself in.”

The police officers then asked the girl what she did wrong.

“Why are you here to confess?”

It was then that she explained her family owned a convenience store where she would often take snacks to eat each day. However, her father, concerned about her health, established strict rules on the quantity she could consume.

Police station lesson

This led the young girl to plot a scheme to steal money from her parents and get a classmate to buy snacks for her. It is understood she stole a total of 800 yuan (4,000 baht).

Upon discovering this, the girl’s father decided to take her to the police station but privately informed the officers that he just wanted her to learn a lesson for her misdeeds.

“My daughter only steals money from home now, but when she grows up, she may steal from others. I don’t want her to commit a crime.”

So, to convey the father’s heartfelt message, the police officers spoke to the girl.

“If you are determined to correct your mistakes, write a pledge on this paper. We can make the promise complete bit by bit.”

Visibly upset, the girl then sat down to write her pledge, which after ten minutes, she completed. It read…

“I will not steal money from my parents again and will not cheat anyone. I will study hard and will not play during class. I will finish my homework on time every day.”

At the bottom of the paper, the names of the two police officers who witnessed her pledge were also signed, reported Sanook.

The girl did not forget to apologise to her father, and the police also promised her that they expect her to keep her promise because they have a pinky promise.

“We will try together to slowly correct our mistakes and keep our promises. You will be a good and honest girl forever.”

This heart-touching story of the ten year old girl was later reported by Ningbo Evening News and deeply moved netizens on social media.

“The police officers are so kind!”

“Admitting and correcting mistakes is what truly makes a child grow into a good person.”

“When children make mistakes, they need their parents to guide them gently and patiently. Parents are the light guiding the path to adulthood for their children.”

