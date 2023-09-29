Teen’s heartrending showdown: Schoolgirl stabbed in heroic act (video)

Photo: by Jordan Reynolds, via AP

A 15 year old British schoolgirl was tragically stabbed as she tried to intervene in a fight between a friend and her ex-boyfriend on the way to school on Wednesday.

Eliyanna, a student at the Old Palace of John Whitgift School in Croydon, met with a devastating fate as she was fatally stabbed on her way to school in a tragic incident on Wednesday, September 27. Witnesses have come forward, shedding light on the heartbreaking circumstances of the incident.

According to witnesses, the young girl was attempting to mediate a dispute between her friend and her former boyfriend. Initial reports suggested that the attack was a result of her refusal to date the boy and her rejection of his floral gift. However, it has since emerged that he was attempting to communicate with her friend.

The altercation began when the friend was in the process of returning the boy’s belongings, while he was trying to offer her flowers. The situation escalated into a violent confrontation, during which the victim bravely tried to intervene, as recounted by witnesses, reported the Daily Mail.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, forensic officers examined a poignant love note adorned with the words “special girl” and “princess,” alongside blood-stained red roses.

Subsequently, the note was removed from the scene. One witness, Chevanice Thomas, whose friend claimed to have witnessed the stabbing, described the boy wielding a knife resembling “a sword.” Another witness overheard a girl expressing her desire to end her relationship with him.

Efforts to save the girl’s life were valiantly undertaken by a bus driver and a passenger, but tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene at 9.21am.

In this heart-wrenching situation, James Watkins, a community worker, revealed that the girl’s grieving family had been urgently called to the scene but were unable to arrive in time to bid farewell to their beloved daughter.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.