Two wanted insurgents killed in Pattani as Thai military thwarts regional violence

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

In a clash between the Thai military and militant insurgents today, two suspects were gunned down in Pattani Province. The suspects had been spotted by locals hiding out in a household in Nong Chik District and were subsequently cornered by a joint force of 50 military personnel led by Colonel Sathiraphong Atharn and Lieutenant Colonel Sittisak Chenbanchong.

Upon reaching the location, Thai military personnel set up a perimeter around the aforementioned house. The suspects sensed the movements outside and began to flee into a neighbouring rubber plantation, firing at their pursuers. This resulted in an initial confrontation where one suspect, identified as 33 year old Weuseng Dueraheng, from Nong Chik District, was fatally shot. Weuseng, discovered with an M16 rifle, had a history of violent crime with four arrest warrants issued in his name for various offences, including robbery and murder.

At around 5am, officials persuaded the remaining residents of the house to surrender. Kosum Moonimusi, the 53 years old homeowner, along with his family came out unharmed. Preliminary investigation revealed that two unfamiliar men had sought shelter at their house two days prior to the clash. However, there was no response from the second insurgent believed to be still hiding inside.

Following persistence from Lieutenant General Santi Sokontanat, Commander of the 4th Army Region, officials repeatedly tried to negotiate his surrender, escalating the situation gradually in an attempt to avoid additional casualties. By 10am, after questioning the homeowner about the layout of the house, the authorities decided to storm the building, reported KhaoSod.

The encounter with the second suspect was much longer, drawing out for about an hour. Residing in a secret room, the suspect opened fire as soon as officials made their entry. The ensuing gunfight resulted in the death of the second suspect, identified as 32 year old Roki Sade, from Nong Chik District in Pattani Province. He was discovered in possession of a 9mm pistol, with a history of facing three arrest warrants for arson and bombing attempts.

Follow us on :













After-action reports stated that both deceased suspects were part of a militant group that planned to incite violence in the region.

Post-incident, Colonel Piyawat Chalermsri and Lieutenant Colonel Asan Chansiri urged area forces to conduct thorough checks for possible hidden insurgents in the area. The house where the shootout occurred was found to have been modified as a hideout and it was suspected that more houses of similar nature might be located in the vicinity. The house owner was taken into custody for questioning on possible connections with the insurgents.