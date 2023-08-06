Car bomb shock in Narathiwat: No casualties as police close district (video)

Picture courtesy of ทหารนอกค่าย Facebook

In Narathiwat, a car bomb detonation led to the temporary closure of a region surrounding the location of a police base situated in Sungai Kolok district. The blast last night fortunately did not result in any injuries or deaths.

The incident took place close to Orakan intersection, in proximity to both a rail route and the ad hoc police stronghold numbered 9313. It was roughly 8pm when the explosion took place, reported Bangkok Post.

It appears that the bomb had been secreted within a car that had been left in situ amidst a downpour, stationed at the aforementioned intersection. Eyewitness reports detail that the individual presumed to be the car’s operator hastily vacated the vehicle just moments before the bomb went off, quickly departing from the vicinity aboard a motorcycle which had been conveniently left near the car.

Following the detonation, investigators found fragments of the destroyed vehicle strewn across an approximate 100-metre radius, with numerous license plates included amongst the collected debris.

As a necessary step towards ensuring the safety of the public and allowing for unhindered investigation, local police implemented a temporary restriction of access to the surrounding area. This was done in anticipation of a thorough examination being conducted by both the bomb disposal unit and forensic police.

In June, a roadside bomb blast in the Rueso district of South Thailand‘s Narathiwat province injured three monks and two volunteer rangers. The explosion took place near an agricultural equipment shop in tambon Rueso as a white van carrying the monks from Wat Phairot Pracharam passed by. The monks were in the area to collect alms.

Rueso Police Station chief Thanya Lamboon stated that security forces, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers, a special unit of Narathiwat Provincial Police, and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident was reported. To read more click HERE