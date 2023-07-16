South Korean woman’s tragic death in Phuket sparks suicide investigation

Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Police were alerted early this morning to the tragic death of a 43 year old South Korean woman in her residential bathroom in Rawai. Police believe it was suicide.

Police were informed of the case at 7am. The response team arrived at the incident location, a two-story townhouse located on Patak Soi 1. The ground floor of the establishment housed the offices of a local dive tour company while the woman, now deceased, resided in the upper-level living quarters.

In addition to the police, response teams from the notable Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation and a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital were on-site promptly. On exploring the upstairs living quarters, officers found the body of the woman in the bathroom along with her two deceased pet cats.

The room in question was filled with smoke, and amidst the foggy ambience, officers discovered a rice cooker filled with charcoal. The police found no immediate signs indicating a fight or contention in the living quarters nor on the woman her body.

The woman’s boyfriend, a 41 year old South Korean national, was reportedly away on business in Surat Thani when the incident occurred. He revealed to the police that he received a message from her while he was away. It is believed that the woman was alone at home when she passed away.

Presently, the investigation is ongoing. Following the on-site inquiry, the woman’s body was transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital located in Phuket Town for a detailed post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

In related news, a Thai man murdered his girlfriend in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. He spent the night with his girlfriend’s lifeless body before committing suicide. Read the full story HERE.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.