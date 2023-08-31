Phuket Por Tor Festival sees surge in demand, no evidence of price gouging

Photo Courtesy of The Phuket News.

The Por Tor Festival, an influential cultural event among the ethnic Chinese throughout Phuket Island, sparked a surge in product demand and suggestions of price gouging. In response, officers from the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office initiated checks among retailers to detect any signs of price gouging during the event being held from August 28 to September 14.

Two of the retailers scrutinized yesterday were a Phuket Grocery, located in Phuket Town, and Namsaeng Rice Trading Ltd, a wholesale rice distributor. Pathumphon Yamkerd, the Chief of the Trade Economic Supervision and Development Group at Phuket Provincial Commercial Office, spearheaded the checks at both premises.

Upon inspection, officials found no evidence of product hoarding, a practice often resulting in unjustified price increases. They concluded that all product prices were clearly and accurately displayed, adhering to the legal requirements.

Tawich Bunprasert, the manager of Phuket Grocery, confirmed the availability of ample stock for products currently in high demand due to the festival.

“Thus, the prices can remain unchanged.”

Tawich sought to reassure consumers.

“Please be assured that there will be no opportunity to increase product prices due to increased consumer demand during the festival, and it certainly will not affect consumers.”

The Phuket Provincial Commerce Office emphasized that business operators must display prices clearly. Additionally, they encouraged consumers not to hoard more products than necessary, thus preventing panic-induced overbuying. The office, in its report on the checks, noted, “Due to the current situation, it is found that product prices are still within the normal range.”

