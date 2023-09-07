Draining dilemma: ONWR chief dives into Phuket’s watery challenge

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News.

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General visited Phuket to see if he could manage to solve the popular Thai island’s daily wastewater conundrum. Phuket has to deal with about 55,000 cubic metres of wastewater daily.

ONWR Secretary-General Surasee Kittimonthon visited Phuket to address the resort’s water management issues, including flooding and potential droughts.

Surasee inspected the Patong Municipality Wastewater Treatment plant, which has expanded from treating 2,250 cubic meters daily in 1989 to handling up to 39,000 cubic meters now.

The plant aims to improve water quality and expand wastewater collection, with plans to use treated water for generating RO (reverse osmosis) water for public use in Patong.

Surasee saw untreated wastewater flowing into Patong’s Pak Bang Canal, which eventually reaches Patong Bay where tourists swim.

He praised Patong’s wastewater treatment plant as a model for other areas, citing rapid urban growth and tourism as causes of Phuket’s water problems.

“Phuket is a critical province in terms of tourism and is part of the country’s economic stimulus plan. However, there is still an annual water shortage problem, totalling 25.54 million cubic metres. Flooding issues are also prevalent, caused by most of the canals. The water overflows the banks due to geographical conditions, bottlenecks, and obstacles to water flow to the sea.

“Phuket is a popular destination for both Thai and foreign tourists. The constant influx of visitors leads to steady urban expansion of Phuket, extending into farmland in upstream areas. Consequently, the forest area has declined.”

Surasee emphasised the need for systematic integration at upstream, midstream, and downstream levels to address Phuket’s water resources issues. He also outlined that the ONWR has initiated a project to study an integrated master plan for flood and drought mitigation in specific areas of Phuket.

He reassured that irrespective of Phuket’s current water management capabilities, the government was prepared and that the El Niño situation would not affect Phuket.

