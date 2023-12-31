Phuket governor tours checkpoints to boost New Year safety

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket, a vibrant island in Thailand, buzzed with activity as Governor Sophon Suwannarat and Udomphon Kan, the head of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket), toured major checkpoints around the island. The visit, which took place during the New Year’s holidays, served as a morale booster for the officials working hard to ensure safety and law enforcement.

During their tour, Governor Sophon and Udomphon stopped by several key checkpoints managed by various police stations, including Wichit, Chalong, Karon, Phuket City, Patong, and Kathu. The primary focus of these visits was to emphasise the importance of vigilance and caution to ensure the safety of both workers and the general public.

Each of these bustling checkpoints is a well-oiled machine, an amalgamation of integrated forces comprising police officers, local government departments, and public health officials. The governor’s message was clear – every official, regardless of their department, must prioritise the safety of workers, citizens, and tourists, reported The Phuket News.

Governor Sophon pointed out that the roads are seeing more users than usual due to the holiday season, which includes both locals and tourists. He stressed that any violations of traffic regulations or lack of discipline would be detected and dealt with in strict accordance with the legal process.

The bustling island of Phuket has seen smooth traffic flow during the mornings so far. However, as the day progresses, traffic significantly increases as people travel across various areas to soak in the holiday spirit. Notably, the road over Patong Hill and the route from Rawai to Promthep Cape have seen high levels of traffic.

In light of this, motorists are being advised to account for potential traffic delays if they plan to use main roads leading to popular areas, particularly during the pre-sunset peak period. This timely advice aims to ensure everyone on the island can enjoy the holiday period without the stress of unexpected traffic jams.