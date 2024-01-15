Phuket community gathers for fun-filled Children’s Day celebrations

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

Phuket was brimming with joy and laughter yesterday as the community gathered to commemorate Children’s Day. A plethora of activities were arranged throughout the island, transforming the usually serene atmosphere into a vibrant, lively carnival for the younger generation.

In a heartwarming gesture, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and his wife, Busadee Suwannarat, opened the doors of the Provincial Hall to a group of excited children, providing an array of fun-filled games and activities. Simultaneously, Busadee, serving as the President of the Phuket Red Cross Society, spearheaded another event at the grounds of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) offices. This special occasion, specifically designed for the underprivileged children of the locality, saw numerous games, refreshment stalls, and gift giveaways.

The day was punctuated by a series of similar, joyous events. The 3rd Naval Region organised a grand event at Phuket’s deep sea port, showcasing a thrilling display of weapons and equipment alongside games, prizes, and a feast of snacks and beverages.

In a more formal setting, an official ceremony to mark Children’s Day was staged at Saphan Hin Park. Key personnel including Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association, and Phuket Mayor Saroj Angkhanapilas, attended the event.

The President of the Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Trin Panyawai, championed an event in Thalang aimed at fostering creativity and expression in children. Activities ranged from a picture colouring contest to live musical performances by students.

In Si Sunthon, Mayor Chalermphon Kerdsap greeted children, parents, and local officials to a day filled with fun, games, and a wide array of refreshments. Similar festivities echoed at Patong Beach and Ban Ko Maprao School.

The Red Cross Society, after orchestrating the morning event at the PPAO offices, arranged an additional event in the afternoon. Overseen by PPAO President Rewat Areerob, the event provided children with a trampoline, a model plane, and even free haircuts.

Follow us on :













Capping off the day’s celebrations was an event in Rawai at Nong Nam Nai Harn Public Park, under the supervision of the Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos. The event featured a water cannon display by a fire truck and a helicopter performance, alongside the distribution of toys and gifts to the children, leaving the crowds in awe.

Overall, the day was a grand success, filled with laughter, joy, and a strong sense of community. It was a day that truly encapsulated the spirit of Children’s Day, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate childhood innocence and joy.