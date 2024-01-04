First fatal casualty reported in Phuket’s new year safety campaign

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The bustling tourist destination of Phuket in Thailand reported its first fatal casualty amidst its annual Seven Days New Year safety campaign. The campaign, which began on December 29, aims to promote road safety until midnight on January 4.

The fatality was acknowledged at the Day 5 briefing of the Seven Days safety initiative, which also highlighted the road accident statistics of the past 24 hours. Presiding over the meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was Phuket Vice Governor Norasak Suksomboon.

As per the officials, only three road mishaps were recorded for the campaign’s consideration on January 2. One accident occurred in the Mueang District, while the other two took place in Thalang. The Mueang District incident led to one male being hospitalised for injuries, while the Thalang accidents resulted in one death and another hospital admission.

Significantly, only those needing hospital treatment for injuries sustained in road accidents were counted by Phuket officials during this campaign. According to the Public Relations Department of Phuket, the official count for the Seven Days initiative thus far includes 29 hospital admissions for injuries and one death, reported The Phuket News.

National road safety body ThaiRSC confirmed that Phuket experienced one death and 77 injuries from road accidents in the 24 hours of January 2. ThaiRSC has already reported three fatalities and 52 injuries from road accidents yesterday.

ThaiRSC’s data indicates that 135 people were killed and an alarming 22,178 people were injured in road accidents in Phuket last year. These figures mark a 23% surge in fatalities and a 29% increase in injuries from road accidents in Phuket compared to 2022.

The Public Relations Department of Phuket has reiterated that the main causes of road accidents during this campaign have been risky driving behaviour, drunk driving, and speeding, with motorbikes being the most common vehicle involved in these accidents.

To enforce the campaign, 30 police checkpoints have been established across the island, including 11 main checkpoints and 19 community checkpoints.

Interestingly, the briefing report did not confirm the number of fines issued for traffic violations during the 24 hours of January 2. So far, during the current Seven Days campaign, Phuket officials have only reported the number of fines issued by the police once, on Day 1 of the campaign.