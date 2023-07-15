Murder suspect of Hans Peter Mack case pleads innocence

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya City was recently shocked by the brutal murder of 62 year old Hans Peter Mack, where a Pakistani-Thai man says he was implicated in a gruesome act against his will.

The 27 year old suspect, Shahrukh Karim Uddin, who possesses Thai citizenship despite his Pakistani origin, denies the accusations. He claims that the main instigator, 52 year old German Olaf Brinkmann, coerced him into becoming an unwilling participant in the disposal of the victim’s body.

Last night, Uddin was taken into custody for questioning by the local authorities. Major Wachirawit Wisutsaereepan from the Nongprue Police stated that Uddin displayed significant cooperation during his interrogation, consistently maintaining his innocence despite the serious charges levelled against him.

In contrast, the other primary suspects, Brinkmann and 54 year old Petra Grundgreif, have remained tight-lipped about the incident. Their reluctance to cooperate with the police has led to their cases being handled by their respective legal teams, according to Major Wachirawit.

Uddin, for his part, has communicated effectively with investigators, a gesture that only heightened his plea for assistance from Lieutenant General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, Deputy Commissioner of the Thai Police. He wishes for his claims of innocence to be investigated independently.

In the meantime, he pleaded not to be confined with Brinkmann in the same prison. Consequently, Uddin was transferred from Nongprue Police Station to Banglamung Police Station to ensure that he remains separated from the alleged ringleader. While leaving Nongprue Police Station, Uddin told reporters through teary eyes…

“I did not kill Mr Mack. I was forced against my will to assist Brinkmann because I fear for my life.”

His 30 year old elder brother, whose name remains undisclosed due to safety concerns, echoed Shahruek’s sentiments. He said…

“My younger brother told me that he was forced by Olaf, the German suspect, to participate. Olaf threatened to harm and kidnap Uddin’s wife and sister and even threatened to kill his parents if he did not participate Uddin said Olaf even held a gun to his head when threatening him to help.”

The brother further stated their family’s intention to reach out to Big Joke, for assistance and justice. He added…

“He is very worried and afraid to meet Olaf in prison as he believes Olaf or his associates in various gangs and clubs will kill him for speaking out.”

Follow us on :













In line with Uddin’s fears and his family’s request, the police authorities have decided to keep him in a separate location from Brinkmann for his safety. They have ensured Uddin is kept out of the general population as an extra measure towards his well-being.

Aside from the murder case, Chon Buri police have reportedly committed to scrutinising any possible criminal undertakings within the local motorcycle club communities, which could potentially unmask a network of unlawful activities connected to this heinous incident, reported The Pattaya News.