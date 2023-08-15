Goodbye Family Mart, hello Tops: Thailand’s retail favorite gets a fresh aisle

The well-known Family Mart stores, a cornerstone of the local retail landscape for over 30 years, are set to be rebranded as Tops Daily in the heart of Thailand.

The decision made by the Central Retail Corporation PLC (CRC) projected completion by the end of this year will bring an end to an era as it follows a decision to streamline its retail operations under one unified banner.

The strategic decision by CRC is fuelled by the impending expiration of their franchise contract for the Family Mart brand in Thailand, due in 2023, stated Maytinee Phisutsinthop, who holds the position of chief operating officer at Central Retail Corporation PLC.

“This change will unify and strengthen the CRC’s convenience store business by bringing Family Mart stores in line with its other consumer-oriented Tops Daily stores.”

This transformative journey for the retail giant has already kick-started, with several branches adopting the new signage bearing Tops Daily instead of the traditional Family Mart. This gradual transition has occurred over the past few months, with the updated design being implemented in physical store locations and mirrored on digital platforms as well. This offers a fresh feel to the known brand, showcasing the new Tops Daily branding to the online audience.

A notable characteristic of the rebranding is the revamped Tops Daily logo, distinctly different from the previous one. It now sports white letters against a red background, a considerable shift from its predecessor. The former logo bore the name Tops in red letters, while Daily was in black, all set against a vibrant yellow background.

The rebranding of Family Mart to Tops Daily marks a strategic decision for the retail sector in Thailand. It confirms the dynamic and continually evolving landscape of the Thai retail market, a sector that remains alert and responsive to the shifting tides of consumer preferences and corporate strategy, reported Pattaya News.

As we observe these strategic changes unfold, the customers and stakeholders of Family Mart can find solace in the known fact that, even under a new logo and name, the dedication to providing incomparable service and convenience is undying. Maytinee added…

Follow us on :













*”We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all our customers, who will continue to enjoy the best of quality and convenience at our newly rebranded Tops Daily locations.”

Subsequently, the definitive prevalence of the Tops Daily banner moving forward signifies a fresh chapter in the retail sector of Thailand with a consolidated vision to continue serving its customers with the same old tradition of convenience, albeit under a refreshed name and logo.