Blazing fire obliterates deserted Pattaya-based construction camp overnight

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News.

A blazing fire sparked and swiftly wreaked havoc on a vacant construction camp in the Banglamung district, Chon Buri province, near the famous resort city of Pattaya. Officials reported that the seemingly intense electrical fire completely consumed the deserted wooden structure on Wednesday.

Alarming as the blazing destruction was, there were no reported injuries or fatalities, providing some comfort amidst the general alarm.

The incident occurred late into the night when at 10.30pm, the local fire brigade was alerted to the rising inferno. Consequently, they set about battling the ferocious blaze with three fire engines dispatched to the site. Upon their arrival, they found the deserted construction camp swallowed by a vicious fire, tearing through the structure.

Fire officers used water cannons to control the blaze within 20 minutes, preventing its spread. However, the fire caused extensive damage, almost destruction. Authorities confirmed complete devastation at the site.

A 52 year old resident, Sompong Potkhamchai, recounted the incident. He was in his room when cries of alarm alerted him. He discovered the nearby construction camp ablaze. Luckily, the camp was unused and contained only items like wooden beams and walls. Sompong was alone and unaware of the fire’s cause.

An electrical short circuit emerged as a likely cause of the incident. The proximity to combustible materials likely aided the fire’s spread. Wooden materials acted as fuel, quickly consuming the area. Authorities documented the scene extensively for investigation purposes.

While the immediate threat is over, the fire’s intensity highlights the risks of neglected electrical systems, especially near flammable materials. It underscores the importance of regular checks and maintenance, particularly in unoccupied buildings.

