North East
Order a 37K brand name bag online – a 100 baht plastic bottle arrives in the mail
INN are reporting that a 25 year old Khon Kaen woman has made a complaint to police saying that she had ordered a 37,000 baht second-hand brand name bag online but all she received was a plastic bottle.
The woman says that hen she opened the package all she found was a plastic bottle with a Kung Fu Panda logo on it.
Panhathai Lertsin-udom had ordered the bag through “brandname_Oa” and says she transferred the money to the account of ‘Ratanawalee Somneuk’.
She noted that the Line name was constantly changing, arousing suspicions. But when delivery firm Kerry told her that they had a package to deliver she was temporarily relieved…
Until she opened the package to find the plastic bottle. Police are investigating.
Caveat emptor!
STORY: INNnews
2 dead and 11 injured in Udon Thani road crash
Two people have been killed and 10 injured after their passenger van smashed into a trailer-truck in Udon Thani yesterday (Monday).
The accident happened on Dong Rai-Ban Phue Road in Ban Khao around midday. A 38 year old truck driver, Aniroot Jadpong, from Udon Thani, fled the scene following the incident but later reported to police. He claims he lost control of the vehicle on the slippery road and the van smashed into the truck's rear wheels.
Nearby was a white passenger van also registered in Udon Thani . The van was used on the Udon Thani-Ban Phue-Nam Som route. It had heavy damage on the front and was missing a door.
A witness says that the driver appears to have lost control in the rain and it slid into the opposite lane. The van was heading in the opposite direction and collided with it.
55 year old Rungthiwa Baokham was killed instantly. She was sitting in the front pa...
Truck carrying gas cylinders flips over in Udon Thani
The fully loaded truck lost control while heading towards the Muang Udon Thani Museum. The crash injured two people on board.
The potential of a gas leak resulted in police sealing off a section of the road, blocking traffic in both directions along that section of the road.
A car passing by at the time of the incident was also damaged by falling cooking-gas cylinders.
Mango Tree hosts educational tour to train global chefs in the art of Isan cuisine
Isan is the vast, largely rural region of Thailand bordering Laos, Cambodia and the Mekong River. Sometimes referred to as the “Rice Bowl of Thailand” and the heart of the country’s culinary scene, Isan is the birthplace of many of Thai cuisine’s most popular dishes, including som tum (spicy papaya salad), gai yang (grilled chicken) and laab (minced pork salad).
In order to allow its global team to better understand and appreciate Isan food, Mango Tree invited 20 chefs and restaurant executives from eight countries – Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Nepal, Japan, Hong Kong and France – to Northeast Thailand for a five-day journey of discovery.
