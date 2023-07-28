Barbie: Woman ends relationship after boyfriend reacts badly to feminist film

Photo courtesy of Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures.

Popularity of the film Barbie has taken the world by storm as it resonates with a youthful audience, propagating a strongly feminist message. The film’s content has captivated many viewers, leading to discussions about the themes explored in it. However, an unexpected consequence emerged when a woman revealed that her relationship ended dramatically after the couple viewed the film due to her boyfriend’s discomfort with its feminist narrative.

Feminism, a belief in social, economic, and political equality of the sexes, is a core concept in the Barbie movie. Viewers frequently emerge eager to share their reactions and exchange perspectives on the issues tackled within. One woman recounted a problematic incident that ensued after she and her boyfriend watched Barbie.

“I was really excited when we went to see Barbie a few days ago. I am a big fan of Greta Gerwig, the director, and my boyfriend likes Ryan Gosling, the lead actor. Besides the cast, he was unaware of the film’s content. Contrarily, I knew its feminist undertones, hoping it would enlighten him about the subject.

“As the Barbie movie progressed, I sensed his increasing unease and displeasure, which genuinely saddened me. I knew a serious discussion was imminent. He didn’t speak to me until we were in the car. He was extremely disappointed in the film, saying it’s something I should watch with other women and not him.

“I understood what he was trying to communicate, but I remain puzzled at why he felt that way. Our conflicting views extend to his odd opinions about the LGBTQ+ community and otherwise. Apart from being fed up with his dismissive attitudes, the rising female power within me compelled me to finally break free from him.”

Follow us on :













The couple had been living together, but she decided to end the relationship and asked him to move out. She admitted that she never imagined that watching the Barbie movie would culminate in her relationship ending in such a way, reported KhaoSod.

The Barbie movie has become a global sensation, already grossing over half a billion US dollars worldwide and affecting cultures everywhere. Even Google has a special animation if you search for Barbie (at the time of this writing)