Tragic demise of Nakhon Ratchasima man blamed on heavy drinking

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A sudden cardiac arrest tragically claimed the life of a 50 year old man, Komin, suspected to be caused by heavy alcohol consumption and existing health conditions. The incident occurred behind his residence in the Chong Kho community, in the large province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Initial reports suggested that the deceased had been dead for at least an hour before the discovery of his body, with no signs of physical assault found on the scene.

Komin was known to regularly indulge in alcohol. On the day of the incident, he had reportedly consumed alcohol after finishing his job of selling charcoal. His employer, a woman named Wan, found him unconscious behind his home, leading her to alert the local police. It is believed that his underlying health conditions, coupled with his heavy drinking and the prevailing cold weather could have led to his sudden cardiac arrest, reported Khao Sod.

However, to establish the exact cause of death, local authorities have transported Komin’s body to the Pimai Hospital for a post-mortem examination. His relatives have been informed and they will then proceed with the religious rites for the deceased.

The incident is indeed a stark reminder of the risks associated with heavy drinking, especially in cold weather and for those with pre-existing health conditions. The local community has been cautioned to stay vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience any health distress.

