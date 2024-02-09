Thailand News Today | Sedan falls into pit in Bangkok, Hazardous levels of ultrafine dust

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has urged the Bank of Thailand to consider reducing interest rates at its next meeting, despite the economy showing signs of recovery.

The TCC, led by chairman Sanan Angubolkul, highlighted the economy’s vulnerability to challenges such as geopolitical issues, the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on shipping and energy prices, and the pressure on businesses and the public from high-interest rates and debt levels. The chamber pointed out the need for easier access to funding for businesses to boost domestic purchasing power and sustain economic recovery, noting that the tourism sector is recovering rapidly but domestic purchasing power and the manufacturing sector are lagging. Additionally, the TCC mentioned that inflation has been decreasing due to government policies aimed at reducing living costs. The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept the policy rate at 2.5% in its recent meetings and revised down the growth projection for 2024, emphasizing the TCC’s concerns about the economic outlook and the need for supportive measures.

A car accident in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok has sparked significant online discussion and concern.

A sedan plunged into an open sewer pit under construction on Srongprapa Road near Don Mueang Technical College and Ozone Market One. The incident occurred around 2:55 am, prompting emergency services to initiate rescue operations. The public has raised questions regarding the adequacy of warning signs around the construction site and the safety of the individuals involved in the accident, whose condition remains undisclosed. Photos shared on social media have fueled debates on road safety and construction site hazards, particularly in areas of heavy traffic and development like where the accident occurred. With details still emerging, there is a growing call for transparency from authorities and improved safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Football Association of Thailand has a new leader

Nualphan Lamsam has been elected as the new president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), achieving a landslide victory with 68 out of 73 votes and succeeding Police General Somyot after his eight-year term. Her win was highly anticipated due to her popularity among candidates. Nualphan, known as Madame Pang, resigned from her role as the manager of the men’s national team to focus on her presidency, marking a historic moment as the first woman to lead the association and introducing a new era of female leadership in Thai football.

Hazardous levels of ultrafine dust, PM2.5, were recorded in 48 out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, particularly affecting the northeast region.

The readings showed 13 provinces with PM2.5 levels significantly above both the Thai government’s safe threshold and the World Health Organization’s recommended limit, highlighting severe air quality issues. Additionally, 35 provinces faced moderately unsafe levels of air pollution. Despite the widespread problem, the lower Central Plains and southern provinces, including Bangkok and Samut Prakan, reported relatively good air quality. Efforts to address the issue include potential collaboration between Thailand and Cambodia to mitigate cross-border smog and initiatives for rain-making operations to alleviate dust levels. The Bangkok Governor pointed out the contribution of agricultural practices, like stubble burning, to the pollution crisis, underscoring the economic challenges farmers face in adopting cleaner methods.

A Thai policewoman sparked a debate on social media after her participation in the Miss Thailand 2024 beauty pageant became public.

Before her police career, Cat was a renowned singer and has won multiple beauty pageant titles, including Miss Thailand Chon Buri 2023. Her rapid promotion within the Royal Thai Police (RTP) from police lance corporal to police captain in just three years previously drew scrutiny. Her latest endeavor in the beauty pageant has led to further public questioning about her commitment to police duties amidst her involvement in entertainment activities. Critics and netizens questioned her ability to balance her role in the police force with her participation in beauty pageants and the entertainment industry. In response, an RTP spokesperson defended her participation, stating there were no regulations against officers joining beauty pageants as long as it does not affect their duties or the RTP’s image. Despite the controversy, Cat’s fans have supported her, praising her talents and her ability to excel in both policing and the entertainment industry.

Who says Thai’s can’t handle the cold?

The Thai ice sculpting team received commendation from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool for their exceptional performance at the 48th International Snow Sculpture Contest during the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival. Their snow sculpture, depicting the Naga Fireballs, a significant element of Thai mythology, earned them the first runner-up position. This achievement not only showcased Thai culture and artistic talent but also contributed to TAT’s efforts in promoting Thai soft powers and meaningful travel experiences. The event marked a significant return after a three-year break due to the pandemic, featuring nine teams globally. The Thai team based their creation on the Naga Fire phenomenon, reflecting the sacred offering to Buddha by the mythical Naga serpent. Thailand has participated 24 times since 1991 in the competition, securing victories nine times, including three consecutive wins from 2008 to 2010 and 2018 to 2020. The festival, running until February 11, showcases the artistry of snow sculptures at various venues, celebrating international creativity and craftsmanship.