Thailand and Australia consider mutual visa exemption

In a bid to foster seamless travel and boost business ties, Thailand and Australia are contemplating a mutual visa exemption scheme.

The proposition was tabled during a high-profile meeting between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and David Hurley, the Governor-General of Australia, at Government House yesterday.

Amidst a visit to Thailand, Governor-General Hurley, accompanied by his spouse Linda, is set to commemorate the enduring camaraderie between the two nations until Saturday.

The diplomatic discussion commenced with a ceremonial exchange, where Hurley and PM Srettha inspected guards of honour and swapped tokens of goodwill.

“The Thai government is steadfast in its commitment to fostering tourism, prioritising safety and seamless travel for visitors.”

Encouraging Australian tourists to explore health-oriented travel experiences in Thailand, both parties lauded the current tourism momentum between their nations.

Expanding on the economic front, the 61 year old prime minister proposed fortifying the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA), envisaging a surge in trade volume. He also beckoned Australian investors to delve into the burgeoning realms of green energy and smart technology.

Anticipating the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, slated for early next month, both leaders envisaged a platform to showcase investment opportunities, including Thailand’s ambitious southern Land Bridge megaproject.

Expressing contentment with ongoing military collaborations, which encompass joint exercises and personnel training, the Bangkok-born PM stressed the significance of enhanced defence cooperation in tackling security challenges, reported Bangkok Post.

Governor-General Hurley, a distinguished figure with a decorated 42-year military career, underscored the pivotal role of joint efforts in bolstering the defence readiness of both nations.

The 70 year old Governor-General, formerly adorned the position of Chief of Defence Force in 2011, followed by a tenure as the governor of New South Wales from 2014 to 2018, before assuming his current role.

Embarking on a ceremonial itinerary, the Hurleys are scheduled for a royal audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand. Additionally, they are scheduled to meet the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand and tour prominent initiatives including the Doi Tung Development Project and the Mekong-Australia Partnership climate resilience project site in Chiang Rai.