Mother’s Day cake inscription misunderstanding goes viral

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Life in Thailand can be full of lost in translation moments. But on Mother’s Day – celebrated in Thailand yesterday – a translation was lost between a cake order and the inscription on the cake. A Thai woman’s attempt to surprise her mother with a cake went awry when the bakery, instead of just scribing the single line, “Love you, Mum” as instructed, wrote the entire order message.

The full order included the woman’s comments in the request indicating the bakery should feel no obligation to fulfil the request if it was not possible. She shared her experience with her Twitter followers, hinting both at the hilarity and the mildly disappointing note.

“I had read about others having such stories, never thought I’d have one. Wanted to be a nice daughter and surprise my mother with a cake for Mother’s Day but the surprise I received was stronger. Guess I messed up my request or the bakery was too honest.”

She further posted an image of the cake ordered via an app where she had indicated to the bakery, “Write ‘love mum’. If you can’t, that’s fine.” Instead of going with a simple “Love you, Mum,” the bakery replicated her entire request on the cake.

The simple mistake twisted a heartwarming message into an unexpected humorous one inciting laughter. At this point, the cake owner could not resist but share this funny story on social media for others to see.

Initially, many did not believe that this could be a real incident until the Twitter user presented the receipt of the purchase along with clear, unmistakable images of the cake.

“It’s not a meme – it’s an actual cake I ordered! I wanted to support a local shop near my house. Even if I paid more for delivery, it is okay. This has made me laugh more than ever! Sharing this on both Twitter and Instagram until my friends asked if it’s real. They thought it was a meme.”

While the internet certainly got a laugh out of the bakery’s literal transription onto the Mother’s Day cake, the woman did not mention what her actual mother thought of the odd message on the cake.