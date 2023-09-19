Thai woman dies after breast augmentation surgery with illegal doctor

Photo by philippe spitalier via Unsplash

The president of the Forensic Physicians Association of Thailand yesterday warned the public of illegal breast augmentation surgery, which recently led to the death of a Thai woman.

The doctor, Smith Fa Srisont, took to Facebook yesterday, September 18, to share the story of a Thai woman who underwent breast augmentation surgery with a fake doctor and suffered tragic consequences.

Smith revealed that he was pretty sure that the operation was performed by an illegal doctor because the doctor’s name was not on the Medical Council of Thailand’s system.

According to Smith, the illegal doctor told the deceased that collagen could be injected into her breasts to increase their size. After the injection, the victim became fatigued and had to be admitted to hospital. Her condition deteriorated, eventually leading to her death.

Smith explained that the autopsy report showed that the woman died because silicone had entered her blood vessels, causing blockages to her vessels, lungs and brain. The illegal doctor injected silicone into her body instead of collagen.

Smith went on to say that it was wrong to inject silicone directly into a woman’s breasts. According to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, injecting silicone into any organ of the body is unacceptable and dangerous. What the doctor does for breast augmentation is to insert a silicone bag into the breast.

Smith added that the victim’s relatives want to press charges against the illegal doctor, but the identity of the person is not clear. In addition, the relatives can not afford a lawyer to investigate the case further.

Smith discussed with netizens in the comment section that he does not believe that these illegal doctors and medical operations have the people’s trust. The woman in this story is not the only victim. A group of people fell victim to the same illegal doctor.

A plastic surgeon also commented on the post, saying that it was difficult to raise public awareness of the issue. People are only scared for a month or two after a big case is brought to the public’s attention and then everything is forgotten and the same thing happens again. The surgeon added that these fraudsters also have very persuasive skills in convincing people.

Smith cited the death of a 35 year old Thai woman named Thantharat Narat. She died five years ago in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani after undergoing breast augmentation.

More recently, in March, another Thai woman reportedly died six hours after undergoing breast augmentation at a clinic in the central province of Nonthaburi.

