Thai prime minister’s holiday escape revelation sparks controversy

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has stepped up to shield Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin amid a storm of criticism over his unannounced four-day holiday break to be with family.

Phumtham, doubling as the commerce minister, staunchly defended the PM’s right to take a breather, asserting that a holiday is perfectly normal. Striking back at detractors, he revealed that the 61 year old prime minister’s brief reprieve comes on the heels of a rendezvous with his son in Japan. Srettha’s son, jetting in all the way from the United States, joined his father for a heartwarming homecoming flight.

Ever the diplomat, Phumtham clarified that the prime minister isn’t tethered to Government House, suggesting that he can work from anywhere. Furthermore, he highlighted the provision for one of the deputy prime ministers to assume the helm in the PM’s stead during his short-lived absence.

The deputy PM asserted that this holiday escapade isn’t a one-off, claiming that other ministers are equally entitled to snatch some time off, reported Thai PBS World.

The prime minister has a lot on his day-to-day agenda, including plans for the Land Bridge project where he tries to lure in investors from Japan.

