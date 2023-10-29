Thai nationals in Israel urged to return home amid escalating conflict

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) urgently called for all Thai nationals residing in Israel to promptly return to Thailand on Saturday. The escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, has prompted this immediate action. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced their intent to broaden their ground and air operations, leading to heavy bombardments overnight.

The heightened attacks have exacerbated the situation, compelling the United Nations to demand a humanitarian ceasefire. The MFA, acting on the intensifying circumstances, has issued a warning via a Facebook post, urging Thai workers in Israel to return home, considering the escalating risks to their safety.

Indications are that the conflict area might have widened, potentially obstructing internal transportation and evacuation processes. Thai nationals wishing to return home can reach out to the David Intercontinental Hotel, the designated shelter centre at the numbers 050-443-8094, or the embassy at 055-271-2201, 053-245-2826, and 054-636-8150.

Evacuation flights at Don Mueang International Airport on Saturday saw the arrival of 134 Thai nationals on Lion Air flight SL7005 at 2.50am, followed by 179 Thai nationals on Air Asia flight FD8754 at 4.50am, and another 180 Thai nationals on Nok Air flight DD9089 by midnight, reported Bangkok Post.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed the government’s concern over the safety of Thai workers still present in Israel via a post on his Twitter account. The government is also encouraging families to persuade their relatives to return to Thailand.

Meanwhile, a family from the Kumphawapi district of Udon Thani expressed both relief and ongoing concern upon learning that their 32 year old son, Watchara Sriuan, was alive, albeit held hostage. They had lost contact with him for nearly 22 days. Along with other Thai workers, Watchara was taken hostage by Hamas in their attack in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Follow us on :













Viewwaew, Watchara’s mother, was overwhelmed with emotion on hearing her son was alive.

“We were delighted to see Tee (Watchara) is still alive. Although he is being held hostage, Hamas might release my son and all Thais back to their families in Thailand.”

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.