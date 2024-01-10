Thai man sets fire to wife’s house and orchestrates rape of mother-in-law

Yuranan Pranprai and his friend | Photo via Matichon

A Thai man is evading arrest after setting fire to his wife’s house and tricking his mother-in-law into meeting his friend, who raped her.

Firefighters rushed to control the fire at a house in the Kaeng Krachan district in the southern province of Phetchaburi yesterday, January 9, and brought the blaze under control. Only the bathroom and cattle shed were damaged and no one was injured in the incident.

A 56 year old woman, Janya Deeden, reported to the firefighters and officers at Kaeng Krachan Police Station that she suspected her son in law, Yuranan Pranprai, of setting fire to the house. Janya revealed that she had argued with Yuranan and was sexually assaulted by his friend on the day before the fire broke out.

Janya said Yaranan accused her of informing the police about his drug dealing, an accusation she denies. They then engaged in a heated argument before Yuranan and his friend, identified only as Pae, came to the house at 6am and took her to a house in Tha Yang district where Pae raped her.

Janya stated that she tried to escape while Yuranan was asleep. She used his phone to contact her daughter, 36 year-old Prapaporn Deeden, and sought help. However, she couldn’t provide Prapaporn with her location, and Pae woke up before she could terminate the call. Since Pae’s daughter was unwell, Yuranan arrived to collect her and returned her to the house.

Prapaporn told police that she ordered Yuranan to leave the house after learning of the sexual assault. Yuranan disappeared with his friend Pae but continued to send her threatening messages, so she reported the matter to the police.

Prapaporn believed that Yuranan and Pae returned to the house at night and started the blaze in a bid to kill her and her mother. Prapaporn admitted that she knew about her husband’s illegal business but was afraid to stop him or report it to the police because Yuranan often abused him.

Kaeng Krachan Police Station officers reported that they already issued arrest warrants against the two men and were expected to bring them to justice very soon.