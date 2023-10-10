Lotto-laden: Upcoming October 16 draw stirs double excitement with lottery numbers

Photo: by Jeff Stoltzfus, on Flickr.

The lottery numbers for the upcoming draw scheduled on October 16 have ignited excitement within the community, as various predictions and noteworthy events have influenced people’s choices. Enthusiasts have been keeping a keen eye on intriguing occurrences and their associated numbers, but a word of caution is advised when engaging in gambling activities.

In lottery-related news, renowned Thai singer Tao Phusilp celebrated a remarkable achievement of 10 million views on his latest song, released last year. This significant milestone has generated widespread enthusiasm across all platforms, prompting the singer and his team to arrange a ceremony to express their gratitude.

In another intriguing incident, the sighting of a snake stuck at an elevation of 10 metres on a tree has spurred speculations regarding lottery numbers. The snake’s unusual predicament has become a hot topic in town, with many placing their bets on the number 313 for the October 16 draw.

Furthermore, the recent passing of the esteemed royal monk, Phraraatchawisutthajarn (Pranee Intawong), at the age of 93 after completing 71 vassa at Sam Phran Hospital in Nakhon Pathom, has given rise to more speculations about lucky numbers.

In a separate story, the act of offering a red Benz car to a revered temple has triggered discussions about potential lottery numbers.

The car’s owner, hailing from Na Saeng district in Roi Et province, decided on the number after receiving guidance in a dream where someone advised, “Buy this number!” Interestingly, the numbers 95 and 20 coincided with the car’s number plate, which was offered at the temple.

Car plunge

A recent car accident that resulted in a vehicle plunging into the sea has also led to conjectures regarding lottery numbers. The incident occurred on October 4, at 1.24am and 1.56am respectively, and the car’s registration number, 1862, has become a topic of interest among lottery enthusiasts.

In an unusual instance, a rarely seen Tiffany Blue snake was found at a house numbered 135/6 in village 6. The 62-year-old resident considers the snake’s appearance a lucky omen, linking it to the number 6.

Elsewhere, villagers have been using a century-old tree to predict lottery numbers. The number 385 is believed to hold good luck for the upcoming draw, reported Sanook.

Lastly, a giant tortoise weighing approximately 11.8 kilogrammes was found crawling on the street, sparking another wave of number predictions. The numbers 325, 118, 18, 81, 11, 52, 25, 32, and 23 are now being considered for the Monday, October 16 lottery.

