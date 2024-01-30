Thai gold prices drop at market open, gold bars at 34,050 baht

Gold prices in Thailand saw a decline at the opening of the market, comparing the last price from January 29. The Gold Traders Association (GTA) reported the selling rate for gold ornaments at 34,550 baht per baht-weight (a traditional Thai unit of measurement for gold, equating to 15.16 grammes) for today, marking a decrease of 100 baht from the previous day’s closing rate.

Investors and consumers witnessed a dip in the cost of gold as the GTA updated its figures at 9.06am. Gold bars, 96.5% purity, were bought at 33,950 baht and sold at 34,050 baht per baht-weight. The buying rate for gold ornaments of the same purity stood at 33,336.84 baht, with the selling price reaching 34,550 baht. In the international market, gold spot prices were quoted at US$2,031.00 per ounce.

The detailed morning announcement for today indicated the purchase price for gold bars was 33,950 baht per baht weight, and the selling price was set at 34,050 baht. For gold ornaments, the buying and selling rates were listed at 33,336.84 baht and 34,550 baht per baht weight, respectively.

The fluctuation in gold prices often reflects a combination of domestic economic factors and global market trends. The movement in the price of gold spot on the international stage can significantly influence local gold prices, given that gold is universally regarded as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. Additionally, currency exchange rates, particularly the strength of the Thai baht against the US dollar, play a crucial role in determining the final price of gold in the country.

Historically, gold has been a popular investment among Thais, serving as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. The slight drop in prices may attract buyers looking to invest or purchase gold for cultural events, as gold ornaments hold both financial and traditional significance in Thailand.

As the day progresses, investors and the general public will keep a close watch on the GTA’s updates. The association typically updates gold prices several times throughout the business day to reflect changes in the international gold market as well as domestic supply and demand dynamics.

Follow us on :













Market conditions

Given the volatility of the gold market, potential buyers and investors are advised to stay informed and consider various factors before engaging in transactions. Today’s decrease in prices might present a window of opportunity for those looking to add gold to their portfolios or for personal use. However, as with any investment, the risks should be carefully considered against the backdrop of current market conditions, reported KhaoSod.