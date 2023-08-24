Teenage couple arrested for canal-side murder in Chiang Mai

Photo via Nation TV.

Police arrested a teenage couple after they murdered a Thai man on a road along an irrigation canal in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

On August 21, the lifeless body of a 45 year old Thai man near a roadside forest along the road in the San Sai district of Chaing Mai. The body, which bore several traces of an attack, was transferred to the San Sai Hospital for an autopsy while police searched for the attackers.

According to a report from San Sai Police Station, the deceased sustained severe facial and neck injuries, with two cut wounds on his knees. Blood was detected on some glass and two rocks at the scene of the crime. About 200 metres away from the body, officers found the deceased’s motorcycle with blood stains on it.

Investigating officers believed that the man was attacked. The investigation to identify the murderers discovered an unexpected revelation, the culprits behind the murder were a young couple aged 14 years old.

The teenage couple was arrested by the police yesterday. They admitted to the murder and claimed that it was self-defence. The teenage couple told police that the incident occurred when they were travelling back home from a party on a motorcycle.

The couple claimed that the motorcycle ran out of fuel, so they had to walk home. While walking, they met the deceased who they claimed was intoxicated. They stated that the drunk man attempted to attack them, so they kicked and stabbed the man before fleeing the scene.

Follow us on :













The legal charges had not yet been issued against the two teenagers. The youth specialists would further question the two teenagers for more details.

According to Section 288 of the Criminal Law, murder results in the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years. For the punishment of young offenders, the court will consider their age when issuing the punishment.